Manipur: 21 MLAs submit memorandum to Amit Shah for urgent govt formation

Guwahati: Twenty-one MLAs from Manipur have submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding the immediate formation of a “popular government” in the state, currently under President’s rule, to restore peace and normalcy.

According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs received the memorandum on April 29 and made it public on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

This move came after the Centre imposed President’s rule on February 13th, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh amidst escalating ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands since May 2023.

The MLAs, comprising 13 from the BJP, 3 from the NPP, 3 from the Naga Peoples’ Front, and two independents, expressed growing public frustration and concern over the continuing unrest and the lack of visible progress in returning normalcy to the state.

The memorandum acknowledged that the people of Manipur welcomed the President’s rule with a lot of hope and expectation. However, nearly three months have passed, but no one has seen visible actions to bring peace and normalcy so far, the memo asserted.

“Many civil organisations have come out openly against the imposition of the President’s rule and are demanding installation of a popular government,” the memo noted.

The MLAs argued that a popular government is the only means to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur.

They further urged to take the necessary steps to install a popular government at the earliest.





