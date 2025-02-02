Manipur: 3 Arambai Tengol members arrested for extortion

Imphal: Security Forces arrested three persons belonging to Arambai Tengol, (AT), for their alleged involvement in extortion along the National Highway 37 connecting Imphal, Manipur to Silchar in Assam.

Some “incriminating” documents, electronic devices, a four-wheeler and Rs 1,600 in cash were recovered from their possession.

According to the police report, they were involved in issuing false Challan for collection of money to drivers of transport vehicles plying along Imphal- Silchar via Jiribam National Highway during the past few months.

Acting on a tip-off, the central para-military and state forces managed to arrest the trio at a location on the NH-37 at Keithelmanbi under Patsoi Police Station, Imphal West District on Saturday.

They were later identified as Thangjam George Singh @ Suraj (28), Abujam Narendra Singh @ Mitlang (21), and Wahengbam Amarjit Singh @ Boy (35).

The police said that they recovered one thermal printer along with paper rolls, two handheld wireless sets, Aadhaar cards, notebooks, wallets and a car from the accused.

The arrested individuals along with the confiscated items were later handed over to the concerned police station after formally registering an FIR against them, the police added.