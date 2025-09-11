Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant managerial positions or career in IFSCA in 2025.

International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Managers in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Managers

No. of posts : 20

Discipline wise vacancies :

General : 12

Legal : 4

Information Technology (IT) : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

General :

Master’s Degree with specialization in Statistics/ Economics / Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance) or its equivalent / Econometrics

Or

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Masters in Computers Application/ Information Technology

Or

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and CA/CFA/CS/ICWA

Or

Bachelor’s Degree in Law

Legal : Bachelor’s Degree in Law

Information Technology (IT) : Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/Masters in Computers Application/ Information Technology

Age Limit : A candidate must not have exceeded the age of thirty (30) years as on September 25, 2025.

Selection Procedure : Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on – line Screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on – line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/ifscajul25/

On-line Application and Payment of fee from 11.09.2025 to 25.09.2025

Application Fees :

Unreserved/GEN, EWS & OBC : Rs. 1,000/- as application fee cum intimation charges with applicable taxes

SC/ST/PwBD : Rs. 100/- as intimation charges with applicable taxes

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here