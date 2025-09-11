Guwahati: Several key office bearers and grassroots leaders from BJP’s Phungyar Mandal stepped down from the primary membership of the party before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state.

The resignations were submitted by members of the 43-Phungyar BJP Mandal and its affiliated Morchas.

The move was led by Ngachonmi Ramshang, Special Invitee of BJP Manipur, with senior active members and primary members of the party.

Among those who resigned are the 43-Phungyar BJP Mandal President, the Mahila Morcha President, Yuva Morcha President, Kishan Morcha President, ST Morcha Executive, and 53 Booth Presidents, signaling a large-scale withdrawal of grassroots leadership from the organisation.

The irate members said dissatisfaction with the party’s internal functioning was the primary reason for their resignations.

They also alleged a lack of consultation, inclusiveness, and respect for grassroots leadership in the decision-making process.

“Our loyalty to the party and its ideology has always been unwavering. However, we are deeply concerned over the present state of affairs within the party. We reaffirm our commitment to work for the welfare of our community and the people of Manipur,” the members said in their statement.

The mass resignation is a jolt to the BJP’s organisational strength in the hill districts, particularly at the grassroots level.