Imphal: Three Maoist rebels were arrested along with a pistol loaded with a magazine during separate anti-insurgency campaigns conducted by the Manipur police and central forces on Wednesday, an official report stated on Thursday.

Police recovered one 9 mm Pistol along with one magazine loaded with 4 rounds of 9 mm ammunition from the house of one Kongkham Binoy Singh (42) of Mayang Imphal Maibam Konjil Mayai Leikai under Mayang Imphal-PS in Imphal West district.

The arrested person is a cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG).

The arrest and seizure were made at the instance of the arrestee Maibam Nanao Singh @ Kokngang @ Bungo (49) of Loitang Khullen Maning Leikai under Sekmai-PS, Imphal West District, who is a cadre of KCP(PWG).

From their further statement, the police again arrested an active member of the KCP(PWG) organization, namely, Lourembam Krishnamohon @ Punshiba (45) of Mayanglangjing Tamang, Imphal West.

He was arrested from Lamsang Bazar under Lamsang-PS, Imphal West District. He is involved in extortion activities by serving monetary demands/threats to government officials in and around Imphal area. One mobile handset and one Aadhaar Card were seized from his possession.