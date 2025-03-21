Manipur: 3 KCPs involved in abduction arrested in Imphal West

Imphal: Manipur Police on Thursday arrested three alleged cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Community Party – Meeyamgi Feengang Lanmi (KCP-MFL) group involved in abduction for ransom in Imphal West district, the police control room report said on Friday.

Official report stated that the Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur police conducted an operation and made the arrests along with a four-wheeler, four mobile phones with SIM cards and some incriminating documents.

Upon receiving intelligence-oriented networks, a team from the anti-extortion police commando unit rushed to the hinted areas and arrested the trio from a hideout located at Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai under the Singjamei police station in Imphal West district, the report stated.

Later, police identified the arrested persons as Aheibam Gandhi alias Nanao, 35, Thongam Naoba Meitei, 21, and Ningthoujam Momocha Singh.

Police arrested them in the charge of abduction for ransom and investigation are underway.

Moreover, police have lodged an FIR against them under the relevant section of the law for further legal proceedings, the report added.