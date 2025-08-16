Guwahati: Student bodies, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), marked the 40th anniversary of the Assam Accord by paying tribute to the martyrs of the Assam agitation on 15 August 2025.

At the same time, they expressed concerns, emphasizing that several key provisions of the Accord remain unfulfilled even after four decades.

The Assam Accord was signed on 15 August 1985 in New Delhi by representatives from the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and leaders of the six-year-long Assam agitation.

The agreement aimed to resolve issues related to illegal immigration and protect the Assamese identity.

Between 1979 and 1985, Assam witnessed a large-scale movement led by AASU and allied organizations. The agitation sought to detect and deport illegal immigrants and safeguard Assamese rights in areas such as employment, land, language, and politics.

The protests included strikes, rallies, and incidents of violence, resulting in numerous casualties and lasting social impacts.

The Assam Accord set specific cut-off dates for migrant groups: those who entered before 1 January 1966 and those between 1966 and 25 March 1971.

It also promised support from the central government for border management and development, and tasked officials with updating voter rolls and addressing citizenship disputes.

The Accord has shaped later initiatives, such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and fueled ongoing debates over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

While the Accord is seen as a milestone in defining Assamese identity, its implementation has faced significant challenges.

Many indigenous people feel the Accord has not delivered as expected. A villager from Nagaon said, “Our parents fought for this, but we still don’t see any significant change.” Similarly, a teacher in Tinsukia commented, “Though the government checks documents, our culture and land still feel under threat.”

Young activists have raised concerns, describing the Accord as “just paper” and questioning whether it provides real protection.

AASU leaders Utpal Sarma and Samiran Phukon criticized the government for failing to fully implement the Accord, warning that the threat of illegal immigration still affects Assam’s demographic balance.

District unions organized lamp-lighting ceremonies in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, paying homage to the martyrs of the Assam agitation.

Verifying citizenship has faced significant legal and technical challenges, with porous borders and lengthy litigation contributing to delays.

Development promises outlined in the Accord have been slow to materialize, with analysts arguing that these gaps have undermined its overall effectiveness.

As the state reflects on four decades since the Accord was signed, the day serves both as a tribute to the lives lost in the struggle and as a reminder that the promises of the Accord still require attention. For lasting stability in the region, its commitments must be fully realized.