Guwahati: Police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly posed as a police station in-charge and visited the residence of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi on Thursday night.

The incident took place in the Rajendra Nagar area, where police are already investigating Raghuvanshi’s recent murder.

According to officials, the man, dressed in a khaki uniform, reached Raghuvanshi’s home and introduced himself as the police station in-charge. His behaviour raised suspicion among family members, who questioned him about his identity.

When asked to produce an identity card and official appointment documents, he reportedly failed to give satisfactory answers. The family then informed the police, who reached the spot and detained him.

Police later identified the accused as Bajrang Jat, a dismissed constable of the Indian Air Force. He had initially given a false name and claimed to be working in the railway department.

Additional DCP Alok Sharma said Jat had known Raghuvanshi since 2021 and claimed he had come to pay tribute. “When the family became suspicious, they alerted us. He was arrested and is now being questioned,” Sharma said.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind his impersonation and whether the visit has any link to the ongoing murder probe. The accused remains in custody, and further investigation is underway.