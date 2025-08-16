Golaghat: Three Assamese youths were assaulted by a group of alleged Naga miscreants at Merapani along the Assam–Nagaland border on Independence Day, officials said.

The victims were identified as Simsat Basumatary, Subrat Nayak and Prakash Boro.

According to sources, they had gone to a forested area in Nagaland for a picnic and were attacked on their return. Basumatary and Nayak were beaten, while Boro sustained an air rifle gunshot injury while trying to escape.

The injured were taken to Merapani Community Health Centre for treatment and later referred to Golaghat Civil Hospital. Police said the attack appeared unprovoked and have initiated an investigation.