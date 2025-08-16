Imphal: A joint team of Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) intercepted an interstate drug smuggling attempt and arrested two persons with heroin worth around Rs 5 crore, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out following intelligence inputs about the movement of narcotics.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the interception, the team recovered two packets of suspected heroin powder weighing 2.066 kilograms from a motorcycle. Two mobile phones and the vehicle were also seized.

The arrested persons were identified as Jenarul Mia (21), son of Janjali Mia, a resident of Shasani in Maldah district, West Bengal, and Deba Das (20), son of Lakshi Das, a resident of Ward No. 2, Bokajan Bazar in Karbi Anglong district, Assam.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023. Officials said investigations are in progress to trace the network behind the smuggling.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!