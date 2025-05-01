Imphal: A joint operation by Manipur police and central security forces resulted in the arrest of five insurgents and one associate linked to three different underground outfits in Manipur’s valley districts on Wednesday, police reported.

In the first operation, security forces apprehended three members of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and an associate from near Aadarsh Laboratory, Imphal West District.

The arrested individuals are Moirangthem Chaobi Singh, Longjam Birabal Singh, Khangembam Sovas Singh, and Naorem Shyamkumar Singh. Authorities seized mobile handsets, Aadhaar cards, a driving license, cash, and a vehicle from them.

Separately, an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party – Meeyamgi Fingnag Lanmee (KCP-MFL), Naorem Punshiba Meitei, was arrested in Thoubal District. A .32 pistol with a magazine and live rounds were recovered from him.

In a third operation, security forces arrested Chingakham Priyobarta Meitei, an active member of the United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), in Imphal East District.

