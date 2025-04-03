Imphal: A combined team from the central and state forces of Manipur apprehended three alleged drug traffickers along with 26 soap cases containing brown sugar worth around Rs 4 crores in the international clandestine trade.

During the operations, the security forces impounded two four-wheelers engaged in the shady drug business smuggling into the state from neighboring Myanmar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Official reports that the arrests and seizures were made at different locations in the southern parts of Manipur on Wednesday.

Security forces arrested Md. Faiju Rahaman (40) of Kairang Mamang Leikai, Imphal East District, while conducting random frisking checks between Naranseina and Sunusiphai village along NH-2 under Moirang-PS, Bishnupur District.

They recovered 12 soap caps with suspected Brown Sugar weighing around 661.8 grams in total (approx.) and a four-wheeler from his possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In the second operation, the Assam Rifles apprehended two individuals in possession of 14 soap cases of brown sugar during an intelligence-based operation on the road between Tuitong and Sehlon in Chandel district, a defense wing statement said.

Acting on specific input, authorities established a mobile vehicle check post, intercepted a car, and carried out a thorough search.

They discovered 14 soap cases containing brown sugar hidden inside the car’s boot (trunk).

The authorities immediately apprehended the individuals in possession of the contraband.

However, they withheld the names of the arrestees and handed them over to the Molcham police for further investigation and legal proceedings.