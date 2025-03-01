Imphal: The public voluntarily surrendered thirty-three different types of weapons, various ammunition, and other miscellaneous items to government authorities in Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Thoubal Districts in Manipur on Friday.

This marked the launch of the Manipur Governor’s Appeal 2.0: Surrender Weapons Before 4 pm on March 6. The authorities withheld the names of those who deposited the weapons.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

For the first time in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, predominantly inhabited by the Kuki Zo tribals, people surrendered various arms, ammunition, and explosives at the Moreh police station in Manipur.

The surrendered items included two INSAS rifles, one 41mm mortar, two IEDs, and two hand grenades.

The public surrendered the weapons in response to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s appeal, which extended the deadline for voluntary surrender of looted and illegally held arms and ammunition until 4 pm on March 6, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!