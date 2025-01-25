Imphal: A combined team of central and state forces numbering over 150 personnel carried out a poppy destruction drive in a hill range of Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The joint team of Manipur Police, CRPF, Forest Department, and Executive Magistrate led by Kangpokpi Superintendent of Police destroyed illegal poppy plants on Friday.

The personnel, based on an intelligence report found the illegal plantation in around 35 acres of land on a hill of Lhungjang village under Saikul Police Station, Kangpokpi District.

During the operation that lasted a day, the poppy plants that were getting ready for bumper harvest were razed to the ground.

No arrests have been made but an FIR was registered at the police station for further investigation, and to identify and book the poppy cultivators.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren has praised the efforts of Kangpokpi police, CRPF, and district administration for successfully carrying out the poppy destruction drive.