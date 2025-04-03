Imphal: Manipur police arrested four individuals including a teenager for indulging in illegal excavation of minor minerals and hill earth from Lungthar hill under the Nongpok Sekami police station in Thoubal district on Wednesday.

The police arrested a supplier and four drivers, along with seizing three Tata Dumper trucks and one JCB during the operation.

The team arrested the individuals and seized the vehicles after the arrestees failed to produce valid documents during the operation conducted at around 9 am on Wednesday.

Police identified the arrested persons as Md. Abir Khan (35) of Shikhong Khunou (Supplier), Wairokpam Somorjit Meitei (28) of Yairipok Khoirom Kangjeibung (Driver), Keisham Sumonanda Meitei (26) of Yairipok Khoirom Kangjeibung (Driver), Haobam Naocha Singh (19) of Yairipok Khoirom Kangjeibung (Driver), and Md. Rami Khan (41) of Shikhong Khunou (Driver).

The police said that they had launched the operation in line with the order of the High Court of Manipur, which banned all forms of unregulated or illegal excavations of minor minerals in Manipur, irrespective of location.

The court passed a judgment on July 25, 2018, in connection with the PIL case in 2017.

The police added that, unfortunately, illegal excavation of minor minerals such as sand, stone, and earth is still rampant in many parts of the State despite the ban order of the High Court.