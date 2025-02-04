Manipur: 4 militants arrested with weapons, vehicles in major crackdown

Imphal: In a successful operations, four militants from different underground groups involved in extortion activities were arrested on Monday in Manipur.

The arrested militants belong to various factions, including PREPAK (Pro), UPPK, KYKL, and KCP (MC).

Sinam Yaima Meitei, a 45-year-old cadre of PREPAK (Pro), was apprehended at Yairipok Bazar. Another militant, Pheiroijam Thoiba Singh, 23, of UPPK, was arrested from the Irengband Hawairou area under Kakching police station.

Mayengbam Joychandra Singh, a 24-year-old KYKL activist, was caught at Wabagai Bazaar. Khangembam Bipin Singh, 50, a member of KCP (MC), was taken into custody from Singjamei Thokchom Leikai under Singjamei police station.

During the operations, security forces seized five vehicles, including four four-wheelers, one two-wheeler, four mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, and several incriminating documents.

The arrested militants are being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation.