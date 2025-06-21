Imphal: Security forces and Manipur Police have arrested four alleged activists of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and a cadre of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in a series of targeted operations across Manipur over the past 36 hours, officials stated on Saturday.

According to the officials, the intensive counter-insurgency drive led to multiple apprehensions at strategic locations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials stated that, “In a continuous operation against the insurgents’ outfits, security forces, and Manipur Police arrested a PLA cadre from Kakching Turel Wangma under Kakching-PS, Kakching District, namely, Naorem Surjit Singh (49) of Kakching Turel Wangma Ningthou Pareng, Kakching District”.

Upon his on-spot interrogation, it led to the follow-up operation and arrest of a cadre each of PREPAK (PRO), identified as Nambram Taba Nungshi @ Shinthoiba (19) of Ngute Road, Churachandpur, Churachandpur District, and a PLA cadre identified as Thounaojam Anthony Singh (28) of Kadamtala, Jiribam District from a stretch along Border Pillar No. 75 to 74 under Moreh-PS, Tengnoupal District.

Further, the Police arrested 2 PLA activists from Wangoi Bazar under Wangoi-PS, Imphal West District, identified as Leimapokpam Somendro Singh (47) of Leimapokpam Awang Leikai, Bishnupur District, and Tayenjam Haridas (44) of Chongtham Kona Mayai Leikai, Imphal West District, the officials added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!