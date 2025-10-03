Imphal: Security forces arrested four cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), during a 36-hour operation in various districts of Manipur Valley, police said on Friday.

Among those arrested was a self-styled corporal of the PLA.

The group had allegedly extorted money from brick field owners, the general public, and quarry workers along the Thoubal River.

In the first phase of the operation, conducted near RIMS Hospital in Imphal, police and security forces apprehended two PLA/RPF members: Kayenpaibam Lokendro Singh (58) and Indrajit Ningthoujam (51), also known as Angou.

Both were accused of extorting brick field owners and residents in the valley.

Authorities recovered two mobile phones, a wallet containing Rs 1,010, two Aadhaar cards, and a Tata Ace Gold four-wheeler (registration number AS 01NC 1476).

Based on their statements, police arrested another PLA/RPF cadre, Wairokpam Sanahal Singh (46), also called Nongdamba, from his residence in Yairipok Khoirom Mathak Leikai, Thoubal district.

He was allegedly involved in collecting extortion money from quarry workers along the Thoubal River.

Police also seized a mobile phone with a SIM card from him.

In the final phase of the operation, security forces arrested another self-styled PLA/RPF corporal, Khundongbam Nandabir Meitei (55), also known as Chinglen, from Heirok Salam Leirak area under Heirok Police Station in Thoubal district.