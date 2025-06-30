Imphal: Central security forces and Manipur police, including a bomb detection and disposal squad, safely detected and neutralized a 51mm ILLG mortar bomb planted at Terakhongshangbi Maning Laithel under the Moirang Police Station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

According to an official report, acting on information from villagers who found an unexploded bomb while working in a paddy field during this monsoon season, the joint team rushed to the site around 7 am on Sunday.

Bomb experts identified the 51mm ILLG mortar bomb as an illuminating explosive designed to provide illumination for various purposes, including infantry combat, aerial photography, and troop movement. The bomb, fired from a 51mm mortar weapon, is believed to have been used in recent ethnic violence between two groups across the Churachandpur and Bishnupur interdistrict areas.

The police registered a case and stated that during the recent violence in Manipur, a significant number of looted explosives, including various types of bombs and mortars, were used by both sides. The state government reported seizing or recovering over 28,000 such devices.

Moreover, drones are reportedly being used in attacks originating from Kuki-Zo inhabited areas. Among the explosives looted and used in the violence were 51mm and 2-inch mortars, which contributed to the deaths of over 260 individuals.

