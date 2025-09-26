Imphal: A joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Assam Rifles successfully apprehended two individuals and recovered 67.26 kilograms of World is your (WY) tablets (Methamphetamine), a potent narcotic substance, with an estimated market value of Rs 53.8 crore on Friday.

Acting swiftly on the information, a mobile vehicle check post was established in the general area of Bala Point in Manipur’s Chandel district, sharing borders with Myanmar to the south, on September 26 (Friday). During surveillance, a white Gypsy and a Kenbo motorcycle were observed approaching the checkpoint, and the two alleged smugglers were apprehended.

A thorough inspection of the vehicles and individuals led to the recovery of 67.26 kilograms of WY tablets, with an estimated market value of ?53.8 crore.

The seized contraband and the apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation and legal proceedings. A defense wing statement states that the operation stands as a testament to the synergy between Assam Rifles and NCB in combating the menace of drug trafficking in the region.

The statement added that the Assam Rifles continues to maintain vigilant oversight across sensitive areas of Manipur, reinforcing its commitment to upholding law and order and safeguarding communities from the threats posed by narcotics and other illicit activities.