Manipur: 9-year-old girl found dead in Churachandpur, murder suspected

Imphal: A nine-year-old girl from Way Mark Academy in Churachandpur district, Manipur, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Thursday night in Lingsiphai, TD Block.

The victim has been identified as Mandeihkim, daughter of Niangsenkhup, had gone missing earlier in the evening, and her body was discovered around 8 PM.

A team of Churachandpur district police and forensic experts arrived at the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed an injury mark on Mandeihkim’s neck, along with blood stains near her body, indicating a possible brutal murder. Her body was taken to the Churachandpur district hospital for further examination.

Mandeihkim, a second-grade student at Way Mark Academy, was reported missing at around 6:30 PM on March 20. When she did not return home by 8 PM, her family began searching for her, eventually finding her lifeless body around 11:30 PM.

The Way Mark Academy expressed deep sorrow at the loss of their student and called for swift justice. The Zomi Mothers’ Association (ZMA) also condemned the crime, expressing concern over the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The ZMA called for a thorough investigation into the cause of death, urging law enforcement agencies to identify and punish those responsible.

The association strongly condemned the act, emphasizing that such heinous crimes against children and humanity must not be tolerated in society.