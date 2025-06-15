Guwahati: Air India is officially winding down its direct operations at Imphal International Airport, effective Sunday, June 15, 2025, according to sources.

Sources confirmed that this transition is part of a pre-planned strategic decision by the airline and is unrelated to any recent incidents. Moving forward, the Tata Group will continue to serve Imphal through Air India Express, its low-cost carrier and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, for generations of travelers, Air India was more than just an airline in Manipur; it symbolized national pride and served as a vital bridge connecting the Northeast to the rest of India.

Its iconic red-and-white livery, courteous crew, and consistent service became an enduring part of the travel experience in Imphal. Many fondly recall the challenges of securing tickets, the holiday rush, and the bustling terminal, all anticipating the familiar boarding call for Air India flights.

As its direct operations cease, Air India leaves behind a profound legacy of connectivity, reliability, and service.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Furthermore, the airline played an instrumental role in linking Manipur to the nation and significantly supported the region’s socio-economic development.

Following the announcement, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) at Imphal International Airport extended its gratitude to the airline for its dedicated service.

In a statement, the authority conveyed, “Thank you, Air India, for flying with us all these years. Your absence will be felt, but your legacy will remain etched in the heart of Manipur and in the skies you helped bridge,” echoing the sentiments of many in the state.