Imphal: A 47-year-old Anganwadi worker, identified as Sima Sahani, was tragically killed in the early hours of Sunday morning after being attacked by unknown intruder(s) at her home in Keikhu Muslim Maning Leikai, under the Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 12:30 AM on Sunday while Sahani and her husband, Mohammed Muzubir Rahaman, were asleep in their bed.

Officials reported that Sahani cried out in pain, alerting her deeply sleeping husband to the attack.

She was immediately rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal but was declared brought dead by the attending doctors.

Following the report, a team from the Imphal East district police and forensic experts swiftly arrived at the crime scene. The house has been secured and placed under lock and key to facilitate an independent and thorough investigation.

Sahani’s body is currently at the JNIMS hospital mortuary awaiting further legal proceedings. As part of the ongoing investigation, her husband, Mohammed Muzubir Rahaman, has been detained.

Officials confirmed that Sima Sahani is survived by her two daughters. Police have registered a case regarding the incident, and investigations are underway to apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.