Manipur approves paid childcare & maternity leave for govt staff

Imphal: The Governor-in-Council of Manipur, in its second meeting held on April 24, 2025, approved the adoption of the Central Government’s Office Memorandum concerning paid leave benefits, with a special focus on working women.

The meeting was chaired by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan conference hall and attended by the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, and Administrative Secretaries of various departments, according to an official release from Raj Bhavan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

One of the key decisions included the implementation of Child Care Leave (CCL) provisions for women employees and single male employees with minor children under the age of 18.

As per the adopted policy, eligible employees can avail up to 730 days (two years) of leave to care for their children. This is in addition to existing maternity leave entitlements.

The council also approved special maternity leave of 60 days for women in the unfortunate event of stillbirth or death of a child shortly after birth.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This development marks a significant step toward aligning Manipur’s administrative policies with national standards, ensuring better work-life balance and support for government employees with caregiving responsibilities.

The first Governor-in-Council meeting was held on March 25, 2025, following the approval of Rs 35,103.90 crore as the state’s expenditure for 2025, which included a ?500 crore contingency fund under President’s Rule.