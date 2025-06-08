Imphal: The Meitei group Arambai Tenggol announced a 10-day bandh starting June 8, in response to violent protests that erupted on the night of May 7 following the arrest of their leader.

These protests have heightened tensions in the state, prompting authorities to suspend internet and mobile data services including VSAT and VPN connections in five valley districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The move aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content on social media.

Alongside the communication blackout, prohibitory orders have been imposed across these districts, with a complete curfew enforced in Bishnupur district.

The unrest began after the May 7 incident, which triggered widespread demonstrations across Imphal city. Several protesters were injured during the clashes.

Late Saturday night, protesters gathered in multiple areas of Imphal West, particularly Kwakeithel and Uripok, where they blocked major roads by burning tires and unused furniture. Members of Arambai Tenggol demanded the immediate release of their leader, chanting slogans such as “We are civilians, not terrorists” and “Release our leader or arrest us all.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a shocking escalation, some protesters reportedly attempted self-immolation as a form of protest against the central government’s actions. Security forces responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the agitated crowd.























