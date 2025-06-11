Guwahati: Manipur police have arrested a member of the Meitei outfit, Arambai Tenggol, for allegedly firing at security personnel during the recent protests in the state over the arrests of a leader of the organisation and four others, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

The official stated that the police also detained nineteen others for their alleged involvement in violence during demonstrations in Imphal.

According to the official, the police arrested the Arambai Tenggol member on Tuesday because he fired at security personnel when they were trying to clear a roadblock in the Tera Sapam Leirak area in Imphal West district on Monday, June 9.

“Manipur Police arrested the assailant, Arambai Tenggol member Raj @ Boinao Pangeijam, along with the weapon of offense,” the official said. “Police also produced the individual before a magistrate and remanded him to police custody for eight days.”

“Protesters, belonging to Arambai Tenggol, attacked security forces while they were trying to clear the roadblock at Tera Sapam, in Imphal West district. One of the protesters opened fire on the troops there and fled the spot,” the officer said.

The official further stated that the protesters were blocking roads, harassing commuters and creating public disturbances, mostly in inebriated conditions, and their actions caused inconvenience to the law-abiding citizens and disrupted public order.

Notably, Manipur has been witnessing protests as demonstrators defied prohibitory orders and clashed with security forces across several districts of Imphal valley, demanding the unconditional release of arrested Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh and four others.

Furthermore, the police urged the public, especially the youth, not to get involved in unlawful and anti-social activities.