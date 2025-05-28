Manipur: Arms, ammunition, and IEDs recovered in Kangpokpi-Imphal East

Imphal: Security agencies in India have issued a high alert across the interdistrict areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal East in Manipur after a large cache of arms and explosives was recovered during a joint operation, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The crackdown took place on Tuesday in the general areas of Monghlam and the surrounding foothills under the jurisdiction of the Thoubal Dam police station in Imphal East district, which borders Kangpokpi.

Based on credible intelligence inputs suggesting the movement of insurgents attempting to re-establish their presence in the region, central security forces, assisted by the civil police, launched a swift operation. A sniffer dog trained in metal detection was also deployed to aid in the search.

The three-hour operation resulted in the recovery of a variety of weapons and explosive materials.

Among the items found were a double-barrel 12-bore rifle and a country-made single-barrel 12-bore rifle. Security forces also discovered multiple rounds of live ammunition, including 7.62 mm, 5.56 mm, and 9 mm calibres, along with two blank rounds.

A significant quantity of explosive substances was seized, including 3 kilograms of urea, 2 kilograms of PEK (Plastic Explosive Kit), and 12 kilograms of material used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Authorities also recovered around 30 metres of Cordtex, a high-explosive detonating cord, and a HOPE BW-20A sight device.

Although no arrests were made during the operation, officials stated that the seizure points to the presence of anti-social elements in the area, posing a serious threat to security. The recovered items were handed over to the concerned police station for further investigation and legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the law.