Imphal: The Assam Rifles apprehended 4 suspected cadres of the proscribed Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA) along the Manipur-Myanmar border in the Tengnoupal district.

Some incriminating documents and a smartphone with 3 SIM cards were recovered from their possession, the police said on Tuesday.

the Assam Rifles, based on specific intelligence of the presence of cadres, launched an operation at the Border Pillar 79 (Pangal/Muslim Basti) under Moreh Police Station, Tengnoupal District with Myanmar on the south on Monday.

The officials confirmed that the operation successfully ended with the arrests of 4 SOREPA cadres including a teenager along with the recovery of some illegal items.

Upon spot interrogation, the individuals revealed their affiliation with the outlawed SOREPA.

The apprehended individuals were later identified as Pebam Malemnganba Singh @ Lamnganba (18), Leishangthem Somorjit Singh @ Lemba (34), Laishram Nelson Singh @ Phirepa (22), and Ningthoujam Milan Meitei @ Khamba (25).

They were later handed over to Manipur Police for proper legal action.

Notably, the arrests came a day after the SOREPA announced its boycott of India’s Republic Day celebrations, on January 26, and called a 13-hour total shutdown strike across the region including Manipur from 4 am to 5 pm.