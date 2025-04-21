Manipur: Assam Rifles rescue 2-year-old girl in medical evacuation from Grihang

Imphal: The Assam Rifles carried out a critical medical evacuation of a two-year-old girl, identified as Chuishut, from the remote village of Grihang in Manipur’s Kamjong district, saving her life after she accidentally fell into a water tank in the morning of April 21.

According to a statement from the Defence Wing, the incident occurred at around 5:40 am.

Upon receiving the distress call, a medical team from Assam Rifles promptly rushed to the location, administered first aid, and stabilized the child, the statement asserted.

Following the initial treatment, the Assam Rifles coordinated a military helicopter to airlift the child to the Assam Rifles Military Hospital in Imphal for advanced care.

Despite challenging terrain and poor connectivity in the border region, the team executed the rescue mission seamlessly, ensuring the child reached medical experts within a few hours of the accident, the statement added.

