Manipur: Assam Rifles rescues missing girl after 72-hour search

Imphal: The Assam Rifles successfully rescued an 11-year-old girl with special needs after a 72-hour search operation in Chandel district, Manipur, near the Myanmar border.

The girl, who has cognitive and communication impairments, went missing on January 27, 2025, while playing in Sehlon Village. The village chief, along with the girl’s parents, immediately reached out to the Assam Rifles for help.

In response, the Assam Rifles launched an intensive search operation, utilizing both foot patrols and aerial surveillance.

After three days of relentless efforts, the girl was located and rescued. She was given immediate first aid and medical care at the Assam Rifles unit hospital.

The family was also provided with essential support to ensure the child’s well-being.