Imphal: Assam Rifles foiled a cross-border smuggling attempt of contraband in Manipur’s Tengnoupal District, which borders Myanmar to the south.

During a search operation, they intercepted 23 Indian trucks involved in the illegal transportation of timber without valid documentation.

According to forest officials, the seized timber was valued at approximately Rs 14.28 lakh. Based on intelligence input, the ever-alert Assam Rifles launched an operation in the Kampang Khullen area of Tengnoupal district, intercepting 23 trucks illegally transporting timber without valid transit permits.

The operation launched on Wednesday aimed to curb illegal smuggling of forest produce, a major funding source for Valley Based Insurgent Groups (VBIGs).

The Assam Rifles detained the drivers after they failed to produce valid documentation.

They handed over the trucks, along with the seized items, to the concerned Forest Department authority for further legal proceedings.