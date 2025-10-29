Imphal: In a significant anti-smuggling operation along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector, the Assam Rifles and state police seized a large consignment of contraband tobacco items worth approximately Rs 8.66 lakh in the regional markets, officials said on Wednesday.

Manipur police morning bulletin issued on Wednesday states that the security forces recovered 29 cartons containing 14,440 packets of WIN cigarettes originating from Myanmar from the forest of the Loisi under Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal district, sharing border with Myanmar to the south.

The operation conducted based on credible intelligence inputs led to the recovery of the contraband items with an estimated value of Rs. 8,66,400 in the regional markets.

The seized items were later handed over to the concerned officials for further investigations.

Additionally, the seizure came two days after the Government of Manipur had imposed a statewide ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of tobacco products, including Gutkha, Pan Masala, and other chewing tobacco products containing tobacco or nicotine, for a period of one year.

Under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011, and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the tobacco products were banned in Manipur.