Imphal: Autorickshaw services were disrupted in Manipur’s Imphal on Sunday as drivers’ unions, representing over 600 autorickshaw drivers, launched a one-day strike to protest the brutal assault of a diesel auto driver.

The auto drivers, members of the Mayang Langjing Semgat Sagat Nupi Lup and the Uripok Kangchup Road Mega Diesel Association, jointly staged a sit-in protest at the Mayang Langjing Tamang Community Hall, condemning the attack.

H. Bhogeshwar (45), President of the Uripok Kangchup Road Mega Diesel Association, was assaulted after a minor road accident on July 25. According to the protestors, Bhogeshwar was returning from Imphal to Mayang Langjing Auto Parking when a two-wheeler, driven by Thoudam Romesh (25) of the same locality, collided with his vehicle. In the aftermath, Romesh allegedly assaulted Bhogeshwar, who is now undergoing treatment at JNIMS Hospital.

Khoirom Sanatombi, a local woman leader, stated that the Meira Paibis of the locality had tried to mediate and resolve the issue amicably, but Romesh’s family insisted the matter should be settled in court.

Calling the incident unfortunate, Sanatombi said that while a vehicle can be repaired, a human life cannot be treated like a machine. Protestors demanded immediate action against Romesh and urged that Bhogeshwar’s medical expenses be borne by the accused.

