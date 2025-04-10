Imphal: In a major crackdown on the sale of banned drugs, Manipur police on Wednesday arrested two alleged smugglers along with over 100 bottles of cough syrup from an area in Imphal West district, official reports stated on Thursday.

Acting sternly against the drug menace and its propagators, the Manipur police raided a suspected location at Langthabal Kunja Mayai Leikai under the Singjamei police station in Imphal West district.

Two alleged drug smugglers were later identified as Rahul Kshetriya (23) of Singjamei Wangma Torban Kshetri Leikai, Kshetrimayum Leirak, Imphal East, and Thokchom Angamba Singh (24) of Kakwa Lamdaibung Leikai, Imphal East.

They were arrested along with 115 bottles of Codeine Phosphate & Tripolidine, HCL Syrup, Tussrex- TR, 100ml.

The duo was unable to produce valid documents for possession of these items. One two-wheeler and some incriminating documentation were also recovered from them.

Based on the seizure, police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and forwarded the accused to court.