Imphal: Wildlife activists in Manipur‘s Bishnupur district rescued three owls of different species across various locations, officials said.

The owls, including an adult and two owlets locally known as ‘Maku,’ received necessary care before their release into the wild at Keibul Lamjao National Park (KLNP).

On Monday morning, a Barn Owl that had entered the residence of Ahongsangbam Tombi in Yumnam Khunou village, Bishnupur district, was safely rescued.

It was subsequently handed over to officials at the Divisional Forest Office, Bishnupur Range Forest Office.

Earlier, on Sunday, environmental activist Anish Ahamad rescued two Collared Scops owlets (Otus lettia) from Laitha Loukol in the Kwakta area of Bishnupur district.

These young owls were also entrusted to the care of the Divisional Forest Office, Bishnupur staff. Following appropriate medical treatment, all three rescued owls were successfully released into their natural habitat within Keibul Lamjao National Park (KLNP), which forms part of Loktak Lake.

Experts suggest that the increasing instances of owl species venturing into residential areas in the state are linked to deforestation, climate change, and environmental degradation caused by human activities.

Further, frequent wildfires and the destruction of their natural habitat are considered primary drivers for the decline in Manipur’s wildlife population, consequently disrupting the forest ecosystem.