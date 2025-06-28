Imphal: As Manipur remains under President’s Rule and political uncertainty continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed optimism about the possible reinstatement of a popular government in the state.

In contrast, the Congress party maintains a more skeptical stance, citing the ongoing political crisis and the role of the Centre.

Former Chief Minister and BJP Manipur Pradesh leader N Biren Singh told reporters in Imphal on Saturday that he is hopeful the Central government will soon take steps toward forming a new government in the state.

While he did not specify a timeline, Biren Singh said he believes the central leadership is assessing the situation and will consider the ground realities before taking further action.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly has been under suspended animation since February 13, 2025, though its full term extends until 2027.

Biren Singh’s statement comes a day after senior Congress leader and Sugnu MLA Kangujam Ranjit claimed that the prevailing political situation makes it unlikely for a new government to be formed anytime soon.

Speaking at a public function in his constituency on Friday, Ranjit said the crisis in the border state appears to be prolonged and mishandled by central authorities.

He accused the BJP of playing a “proxy war” in Manipur and suggested that the current impasse is deeply influenced by the Central BJP’s political interests. “No one can say when this crisis will end. With the Central BJP involved, the chances of a new BJP-led government being formed are quite remote,” Ranjit stated.

The Congress continues to demand fresh Assembly elections in Manipur, arguing that only a new mandate can restore political stability in the state.