Guwahati: BJP’s North East in-charge Sambit Patra arrived in Manipur on Monday to hold discussions reportedly with MLAs from both the Meitei and Kuki communities.

After landing at Imphal airport, Patra boarded a chopper to Churachandpur, where he plans to meet leaders of Kuki groups and BJP legislators from the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

BJP Manipur general secretary K Sarat Kumar welcomed him at the airport.

His visit comes just days after 21 MLAs from Manipur sent separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the formation of an elected government in the state, currently under President’s Rule, to help restore peace and stability.

13 BJP MLAs, three members of the NPP, three from the Naga People’s Front, and two independents signed the identical letters. Both the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs received the appeals on April 29.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In the letters, the MLAs stated that forming a representative government is crucial for achieving peace in the region.

As per sources, after his stop in Churachandpur, Patra is expected to return to Imphal for further meetings with BJP legislators.

His previous visit to the state was in February.

President’s Rule was enforced in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Although the state assembly’s term runs until 2027, it remains in suspended animation.

Manipur has experienced continuous ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3, 2023, leading to over 260 deaths and the displacement of more than 60,000 people.