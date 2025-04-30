Imphal: The anti-drug smuggling team from the Manipur police launched operations, resulting in the arrest of 4 alleged drug smugglers and seizure of 334 soap cases containing brown sugar (drug) worth Rs 5 crore in the international clandestine drug trade.

Two four-wheelers engaged in shady deals, and five mobiles were also recovered from their possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The intellegence oriented operations were conducted at the hinted locations of Chruachandpur and Thoubal districts during the past 24 hours giving a major blow to narcotics smuggling in the region, the police said on Wednesday.

Police said they have arrested two individuals, namely, Ciinkhanlun (29), a female resident of Vengnuam, Churachandpur, and Vungtansang Munluo (36) of Suangdoh, Singngat sub-division, Churachandpur from Valveng under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur District.

The following items: 331 soap cases containing brown sugar, weighing approximately 5 kilograms, 2 mobile phones, and a four-wheeler (Pickup) were confiscated from their possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In another raid, the police also arrested two individuals from Khangabok Khunou Leikai under Thoubal-PS, Thoubal District.

The arrested smugglers were later identified as Md. Wakash (26), and Md. Yarish (21), both residents of Thoubal District.

Police seized 3 soap cases weighing about 30 grams of Brown Sugar, a two-wheeler, and 3 mobile phones.

The police reported that the arrested smugglers along with the seized items are currently under the custody of concerned police station for proper investigation and legal action.