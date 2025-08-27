Imphal: Joy and excitement marked the inauguration of new Amusement Park Items at Indira Park, located in the heart of the crowded Imphal city on Wednesday.

The park, consisting of new amusement items such as a pony wheel, joy train, and aeroplane ride, was installed in the park.

Leishangbam Lokeshwar Singh, Caretaker, Mayor, Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) opened the park to the public on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker Mayor urged parents to bring their children to the park and enjoy the healthy atmosphere.

He further said that additional recreational items will be installed to make the park more enjoyable for young visitors.

The additions drew many parents, who brought their children to enjoy the new play rides.

L. Lokeshwar Singh stated that the amusement facilities at India Park have been upgraded in view of the developing situation in the state.

He emphasised that the initiative aimed to give children the opportunity to explore open spaces and refresh their minds and hearts, rather than being confined to their homes.

The upgraded facilities, he added, are intended to ensure that children have a joyful experience.

He further appealed to the public to extend their cooperation in keeping the park clean and well-maintained so that it continues to be a place of fun, recreation, and enjoyment for children.



Earlier, the event was graced by Ngangom Uttam Singh, Director, MAHUD and DIPR, and Kiyam Chandrakumar Singh, Municipal Commissioner, IMC.

Speaking at the event, Ng. Uttam Singh said that Indira Park has long been a popular amusement destination for children and families, but was temporarily closed for renovation and expansion. He noted that the park had remained neglected owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent crisis in the state.



Ng. Uttam maintained that a private party was engaged to revitalise the park and ensure its proper management and smooth functioning. The party invested in upgrading the amusement facilities to attract more visitors, he said, and added that plans are also underway to expand the park’s facilities with the addition of a children’s football ground and daycare centre.