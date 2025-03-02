Imphal: The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has demanded a white paper on women and child safety amid the state’s unrest.

During a one-day sensitization program on social issues related to the protection of Manipuri women and children, MCPCR Chairman Keisham Pradeepkumar urged the government to produce the white paper.

The demand followed the Commission’s submission of findings and recommendations to the state government regarding the brutal killings of three minors and three women in the Jiribam district.

The report notes that Jiribam had remained relatively peaceful until June 6, 2024, when the murder of Soibam Saratkumar Singh, a Meetei resident, escalated tensions amid ongoing communal violence.

The situation worsened on November 7, 2024, with the killing of a Hmar tribal woman in Zairawn village.

The report also mentions that on November 11, 2024, armed militants, allegedly from the Kuki community, attacked Jakuradhor and abducted six Meetei civilians.

Highlighting the grave human rights violations, the MCPCR has called for urgent intervention to ensure justice, security, and rehabilitation for the affected individuals and demanded the white paper as soon as possible.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, resulting in around 260 deaths and displacing over 60,000 people, including 25,000 children.