Imphal: After crossing South Africa, and the Arabian Sea via India’s northeastern states in their annual migration from the northern hemisphere, one of the two satellite-tagged Amur Falcons (Falco amurensis) arrived in Botswana (southern hemisphere) on Monday.

On January 4, 2025 ‘Chiuluan2’, named after a village in Manipur’s Tamenglong district reached South Africa.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientist R. Suresh Kumar, who is monitoring the bird’s migratory route said, ‘Chiuluan2’ reached the Kalahari Desert, a vast interior plateau, covering a large part of Botswana and southern Africa.

Amur falcons, the longest-traveling birds in the world started undertaking their annual migration covering approximately 20,000 kilometers from Siberia, China, and Russia.

On their stopover at Manipur, the scientists and state forest department, and local residents, trapped, tagged radio-tagging them with satellite transmitters, and released two Amur falcons—’ Chiuluan2’ and ‘Gwangram’.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On November 8 2024 at Tamenglong district. The scientists study the migratory routes of these birds and the environmental patterns tagged satellite transmitters.

The ‘Chiuluan2’ is a male Amur falcon, and ‘Gwangram’ a female.

Chiuluan and Gwangram are two roosting villages of the Amur falcons in Tamenglong.

Much to the chagrin of the officials and scientists, Gwangram, the other satellite-tagged female falcon, has not been transmitting signals since December 13,” RS Kumar added.