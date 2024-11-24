Imphal: A local civil society organization (CSO) has filed a police complaint against Manipur MLA Paolienlal Haokip for his recent remarks that allegedly justified the brutal killing of six women and children in Jiribam district by suspected Kuki militants.

In a recent interview, Haokip claimed that the murders were an act of revenge for the killing of a woman. This statement, according to the complaint filed by Uripok Apunba Lup, is likely to further escalate the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The CSO alleges that Haokip’s statement not only justifies the heinous crime but also encourages violence and terrorism. They demand strict legal action against the MLA to uphold the rule of law.

Meanwhile, residents of Uripok have been staging a relay hunger strike, demanding justice for the victims and urging the government to arrest the perpetrators. They have also expressed outrage over Haokip’s remarks, calling them insensitive and inflammatory.

The Federation of Civil Society Organizations (FOCS) has also condemned Haokip’s statement and demanded his disqualification from the Manipur Legislative Assembly. They have also called for the ten Kuki MLAs, including Haokip, to be declared terrorists.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The ongoing violence in Manipur has led to widespread displacement and loss of life. The recent killings and the subsequent political reactions have further exacerbated the situation.