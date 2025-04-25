Imphal: The District Magistrate of Imphal East, Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, has imposed a curfew with effect from midnight of April 24 to midnight of April 25, 2025, in the general areas of Khurai/Lamlong/Porompat situated within the revenue district of Imphal East, Manipur.

Involving powers under Subsection 2, Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (BNSS, 2023), the District Magistrate has prohibited all movement of persons outside their residences and any activities that could disturb peace within the said jurisdictions in the district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The orders came after the Superintendent of Police, Imphal East district, had stated that there is information and apprehension regarding the likelihood of a serious breach of peace, disturbance to the public tranquility, and grave danger to human lives and properties in the Imphal East district because of a 24-hour bandh called by the Joint Action Committee against the death of Khoisnam Sanajaoba alias Ibungo of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai, Imphal East.

It also prohibited the assembly of five or more persons carrying sticks, firearms, sharp weapons, or other explosive materials in the scheduled areas.

The curfew exempts government personnel involved in law enforcement and essential services. However, any individual seeking to organise a procession for weddings, funerals, or celebrations within the restricted zones must obtain prior written permission from either the District Magistrate or the Superintendent of Police of Imphal East.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!