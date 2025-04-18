Manipur: Clash over land disputes leaves 1 dead, 5 injured in Ukhrul

Imphal: Violent clashes over the land dispute in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Thursday resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Naga man and left 5 others injured, an official stated on Friday.

Following the incident, the district administration promulgated an indefinite curfew in the entire disputed area.

According to the sources, the confrontation occurred at around 2 pm on Thursday between the villagers of Shangching village and Lungreiphung Tang village in the Ukhrul district.

Amidst the intense clashes, Ramyon RK (36), son of Ramlung RK of Shangching village, sustained injuries and later died from his injuries, sources confirmed.

Sources stated that during the clash, Aron RK (36), Joseph RK (54), and Peter RK (73) from Shangching village, along with Rejoice RK (34) and Ningshang RK (60) from Lungreiphung Tang, sustained bullet injuries.

Subsequently, the Additional District Magistrate, Polly Makan, has imposed a prohibitory order under Sub-Section 1 of Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, throughout the two villages, effective from 2:30 PM on April 17, 2025, until further notice.

The order prohibits any person from leaving their residence or engaging in activities that could disrupt the prevailing law and order in the scheduled areas, the notice stated.

Meanwhile, the authorities have deployed adequate security forces to the disputed area to prevent further outbreaks of violence and work towards restoring peace.