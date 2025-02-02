Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced that in a state developmental effort, Lamphelpat, once a majestic lake in Manipur but relegated to the annals of history, is now undergoing a remarkable revival.

Birds started migrating to the Lamphelpat waterbody in Imphal West district, thanks to the Rs. 650 crore Project initiated by the Water Resource Department, Manipur, in collaboration with the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Lamphelpat Waterbody is poised to provide potable water to over 4 lakh residents of Imphal City through the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

Singh was speaking as the chief guest at the observation of World Wetlands Day, 2025 at Leishang Hiden moat near the Manipur University on Sunday.

He said, “I have inspected the waterbody, and I can see the increase of migratory and resident birds flocking to the waterbody. It makes me feel that birds connect our world; let us make this waterbody a magnificent waterbody.”

A significant upsurge in bird population surpassed 3000 birds in this wetland, indicating a marked improvement in the health of the water body and surrounding ecosystem.

Wildlife Explorer Manipur, in collaboration with the Central Forest Division, the Government of Manipur has conducted bird counts in Lamphelpat Waterbody.

It also entails preserving the ecological integrity of the Nambul River, enhancing aesthetic values, and promoting eco-tourism potential in Imphal City.

Already, there have been promising signs of ecological revival, with increased sightings of migratory and resident birds flocking to the waterbody.