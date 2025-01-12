

Imphal: Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, announced Rs 270 crores for developmental projects during a state-level function held on Sunday.

These projects include the upgradation of ethnic parks, roads, and a unity hall across Manipur.

In a statement issued from the CM Secretariat, Singh shared that the government has requested an additional Rs 100 crore for upgrading the Sangai Ethnic Park in Moirang Khunou, near Loktak Lake and will sanction soon.

A Unity Mall, with a budget of around Rs. 150 crore, is under development at Keikol in Imphal East, Singh added.

Highlighting some of the initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led government in the hill districts, Singh noted that while the journey to Tamenglong used to take at least three hours, it now takes just 45 minutes due to improved roads.

He added that construction work will soon begin on the Tamei-Tamenglong road, with an estimated budget of Rs. 20 crore, as well as the Tamei-Kangpokpi interdistrict road.

Singh also assured that the Imphal-Kangchup road will be completed soon.

He emphasized that three bridges will be built along the Imphal-Kangchup road, reducing travel time to Guwahati to just 8 hours.

He further noted that the government is working diligently to improve connectivity, including through railway lines.