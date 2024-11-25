Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that his government will take strict action against those involved in poppy cultivation and their associates.

The assurance comes in response to an ultimatum issued by the Makhan Village Authority, which demanded action within four days.

The situation escalated after a violent confrontation broke out in Kangpokpi district on November 20, when armed poppy cultivators allegedly targeted a police team and village volunteers attempting to destroy illegal poppy plantations.

Singh took to his official social media handle to appreciate the Makhan Village Authority’s strong stand against poppy cultivation.

He assured that central security forces and state police are ready to take necessary action against poppy cultivation and its accomplices.

The Chief Minister also urged everyone to join the movement to eliminate drugs from Manipur.

The state government has been taking strict actions against poppy cultivators, with a commitment to not allowing poppy cultivation in the state, the CM said.