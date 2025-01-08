Manipur CM N Biren Singh warns against rumour-mongering on social media

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh issued a stern warning on Wednesday against individuals spreading false information on social media to incite communal discord in the state.

In a statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Singh expressed concern over the misuse of social media platforms to fuel tensions between communities.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, he said, “I have come to know of some miscreants spreading rumours through social media to create enmity between two communities. I have instructed the concerned government departments to identify the culprits and take strict action against them.”

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to maintaining peace and communal harmony, stressing that stringent measures would be taken against those found guilty of spreading malicious rumours and misinformation.

Biren Singh’s warning comes at a time of heightened sensitivity in Manipur, following communal tensions that have plagued the state since May 3, 2023. The unrest has claimed over 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people.

In addition to addressing the rumour-mongering issue, the Chief Minister emphasized the state government’s ongoing relief efforts for those affected by the crisis.

Calling for unity, Singh urged politicians to prioritize the welfare of the people over petty politics. “During this critical period, we should work together with concerted efforts for the betterment of our land and its people. Politicians must have the courage to stand firmly for the cause of the state and its citizens,” he stated.

The Chief Minister’s remarks underline his government’s determination to restore normalcy and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens in Manipur