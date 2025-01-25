Manipur CM supports PwDs with advanced prosthetics and scholarships

Imphal: On Saturday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh distributed advanced prosthetic devices, including State-of-the-Art Myoelectric Hands and Motorized Wheelchairs, to persons with disabilities (PwDs) during a function at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The event was organized by the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (SCPD), Manipur, in collaboration with the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC), Manipur.

As part of the Chief Minister’s Scheme for Students with Disabilities (Chief Ministergi Shotharabasingi Tengbang), nearly 9,000 disabled persons have been provided scholarships, and Rs 1,500 each has been offered to assist them.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government will continue its support for disabled persons and ensure that they are treated equally and with respect.

He further instructed the Social Welfare Department to provide additional assistance to enable PwDs to become economically self-sufficient. The event also saw the distribution of two motorized wheelchairs and five myoelectric hands to the beneficiaries.

The programme was attended by Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo Singh, Veterinary Minister Khashim Vashum, MLA Khongbantabam Ibomcha Singh, and other officials.