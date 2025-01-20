Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday, as a part of the 75 years of remarkable progress, unveiled a monolith at the premise of the All Maring Sports Association (AMSA) Complex, Laiching Kangshang Village, Machi Sub-Division, Tengnoupal District bordering Myanmar on the south.

He also released a diamond jubilee souvenir of the AMSA, during the event organized under the theme “Legacy of Yesterday, Champion of Tomorrow”.

Singh on his social media posted, “This momentous occasion celebrates not only the 75 years of remarkable progress and unity of the village but also highlights the importance of sports in fostering discipline, and perseverance among the youth.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced to development of a sports complex with an Indoor Gym at the function venue with an estimated cost of around Rs. 2.5 crore.

He assured for fund allocation in the next budget, while the Government will consider to establish an Employment Exchange office branch at Machi Sub-Division.

N. Biren also assured to black topped the approach road to Laiching Kangshang Village from Pallel and further informed for construction of a women’s market in the village.

Regarding the demand for setting up a power substation and opening up a Primary Health Sub-Centre, he informed that he would study and look into it.

Singh appreciated the people of the Laiching Kangshang Village for growing certain vegetables while refraining from poppy cultivation.

He mentioned that many youths in Manipur, frustrated by unemployment, are falling victim to drugs.

He added that the War on Drugs Campaign was started to save these youths for future generations.

Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, PHED Minister L. Sushindro Meitei, MLA of Kakching AC Mayanglambam Rameshwar, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Tengnoupal District, senior government officials and village chiefs and people of Laiching Kangshang Village also attended the program among others.